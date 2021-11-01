Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $3.39 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $162.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.08 and its 200 day moving average is $172.31. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.