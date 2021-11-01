Alight Capital Management LP Purchases 10,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alight Capital Management LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.80. The company had a trading volume of 881,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,231,465. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $266.97 and a 12-month high of $387.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.96 and its 200-day moving average is $356.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

