Alight Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Alight Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Cardlytics accounts for about 1.5% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after buying an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,760,000 after buying an additional 111,838 shares during the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the second quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,029,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after buying an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.61 per share, with a total value of $78,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 370,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and have sold 19,750 shares worth $1,820,895. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.58. 4,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,189. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

