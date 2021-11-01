Alight Capital Management LP Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,696,000. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,953,766. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock valued at $419,503,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

