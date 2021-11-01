Alight Capital Management LP Takes Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.69. 17,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,952. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.87.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,854 shares of company stock worth $39,882,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.