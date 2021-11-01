Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $22.19 Per Share

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $22.19 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

ALGN opened at $624.37 on Monday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $417.36 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,782 shares of company stock worth $7,622,420 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

