Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $647,984.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,581.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

ALKT opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

