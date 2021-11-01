Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $129.52. 7,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,031. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.41. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,508 shares of company stock worth $1,295,275 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

