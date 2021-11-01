Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 25,910 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

