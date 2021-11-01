Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 1,787 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CGI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB opened at $89.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.58. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms recently commented on GIB. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

