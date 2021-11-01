Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.76 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 20.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE CHE opened at $482.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.53. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.