Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 126.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSTR stock opened at $175.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average is $163.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Several research firms have commented on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

