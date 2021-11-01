Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

AHPI opened at $5.28 on Monday. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

