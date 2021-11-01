Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
AHPI opened at $5.28 on Monday. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09.
About Allied Healthcare Products
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
