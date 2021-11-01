Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,071,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,427 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $53,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $47.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

