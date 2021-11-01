Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.07.

ALNY stock opened at $159.56 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $550,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

