Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Market Cap Tops $86.75 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $86.75 million and $28.20 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for $4.19 or 0.00006747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00220285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00096130 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,726,978 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.