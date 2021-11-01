Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $42.18 and a one year high of $68.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

