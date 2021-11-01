Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.12% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $243,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

CFVI stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

