Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 251.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 385.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

General Electric stock opened at $104.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of -201.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a 12 month low of $58.32 and a 12 month high of $115.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.