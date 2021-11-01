Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 39,640 Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,640 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,193,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,914,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of LBPH opened at $7.45 on Monday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.