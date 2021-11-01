Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 134.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 53,445 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -131.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

