Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 26.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at $23,296,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 38.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI stock opened at $283.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.02. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.94. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

