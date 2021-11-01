Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $533.95 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $281.02 and a 12-month high of $594.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $546.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.