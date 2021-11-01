Amalgamated Bank Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 463.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.64.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $392.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.70 and a 1 year high of $395.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

