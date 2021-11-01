Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after acquiring an additional 904,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX opened at $277.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.90.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.63.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

