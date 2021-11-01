Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 467.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,834 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

