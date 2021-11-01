Amalgamated Bank Purchases 30,721 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 421.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,075. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARE opened at $204.14 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average of $192.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

