Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.46 million.Ameresco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.390-$1.470 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.85. 605,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $55,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,495 shares of company stock valued at $16,905,355. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

