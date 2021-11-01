Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.82 million.Ameresco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.390-$1.470 EPS.

NYSE AMRC traded up $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.85. 605,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $675,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,495 shares of company stock valued at $16,905,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.