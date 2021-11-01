Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $302.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.22. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.83 and a fifty-two week high of $307.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

