Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $27.75 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $27.75 for the year.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $302.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $157.83 and a 12-month high of $307.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

