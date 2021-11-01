AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.11.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.72. 25,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average is $119.46. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

