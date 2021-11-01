AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.2% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $122.02 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

