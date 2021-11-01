Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,395,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,285,000.

VGSH opened at $61.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $62.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

