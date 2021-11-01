Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,222 shares of company stock valued at $75,104,820. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.75.

NYSE SQ opened at $254.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.64. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

