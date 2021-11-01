Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

