Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after buying an additional 411,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

O opened at $71.43 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

