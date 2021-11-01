Ameritas Investment Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 74,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,028,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

