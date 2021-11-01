Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 3,927 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $62.63 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

