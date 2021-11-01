Amundi Acquires Shares of 1,184,879 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,184,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $1,474,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $864,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $18.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.15. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

