Amundi Makes New Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,065,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,561,000. Amundi owned 0.10% of Mplx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Mplx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

