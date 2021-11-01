Amundi Purchases New Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 197,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,516,000. Amundi owned 0.22% of Allegion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $276,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $380,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 475,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,275 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $128.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.41. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

