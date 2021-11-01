Amundi Purchases New Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Amundi purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,463,000. Amundi owned 0.14% of CarMax at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $136.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.79 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

