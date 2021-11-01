Amundi Purchases Shares of 2,649,489 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,649,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 50,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

