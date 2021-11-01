Amundi Purchases Shares of 487,680 Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,341,000. Amundi owned 1.41% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $340,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,212 shares of company stock worth $5,045,399 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.