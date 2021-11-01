Amundi Takes $25.80 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Amundi bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 472,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,799,000. Amundi owned about 0.18% of Loews at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 475.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 450,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 632.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 268,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 55.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 254,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,672,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on L shares. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $56.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

