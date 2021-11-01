Amundi Takes $30.82 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 177,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 5.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $182.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.72. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

