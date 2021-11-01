Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Post $0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

CODI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.90. 336,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

