Analysts Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.23 Million

Analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report sales of $84.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the highest is $84.90 million. Fastly reported sales of $70.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $344.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.80 million to $345.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $405.73 million, with estimates ranging from $396.50 million to $414.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLY. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $546,819.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,944,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,747,210.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,875 shares of company stock worth $2,277,271. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fastly by 13.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,959 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $9,298,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in Fastly by 41.5% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastly by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,126,000 after acquiring an additional 125,354 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fastly by 19.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. Fastly has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $122.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

