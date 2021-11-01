Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Franklin Covey also posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 100.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.39. 54,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,565. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $600.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $43.64.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

